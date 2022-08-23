Good films find ways to work: Anupam Kher on boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is on a visit to Shimla, on Monday said ‘boycott trend’ was not new in the film industry, and good films always find ways to work, irrespective of it.

Kher, who was asked whether the boycott trend on social media had affected the performance of Amir Khan’s ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, said, “The boycott trend is not new. Many films that have been boycotted in the past have turned out to be big hits.Good films find a way to work. The Kashmir Files was also boycotted, but it did exceedingly well.”

Kher, who has worked with Khan in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, added, “I respect Aamir Khan.”

The actor said everyone has the freedom to express their views, and it was up to the audience whether they wanted to watch a film or not.

On India completing 75 years of independence, he said, “Patriotism should reflect not just in the words, but also through action. Targeted killings were taking place in Kashmir for a long time, but incidents have reduced after the abrogation of Article 370. If someone has strong spirit, and the right intention, nothing is impossible.”

“My country is eight years older than me, and we grew up together. The spirit of patriotism was imbibed in me since childhood,” he said.

Asked whether he planned to enter the political arena, he said, “I like acting and do not feel like entering politics at the moment. I speak about the country, but people associate it to politics.”

Kher also took a walk down memory lane, and shared anecdotes from the film industry. Kher, who has appeared in over 500 films, said, “It was in my home town Shimla that I first dreamt of making it big in films. The town taught me to dream big, and I have realised some of my dreams.

