Good films find ways to work: Anupam Kher on boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is on a visit to Shimla, said ‘boycott trend’ was not new in the film industry, and good films always find ways to work, irrespective of it.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is on a visit to Shimla, on Monday said ‘boycott trend’ was not new in the film industry, and good films always find ways to work, irrespective of it.
Kher, who was asked whether the boycott trend on social media had affected the performance of Amir Khan’s ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, said, “The boycott trend is not new. Many films that have been boycotted in the past have turned out to be big hits.Good films find a way to work. The Kashmir Files was also boycotted, but it did exceedingly well.”
Kher, who has worked with Khan in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, added, “I respect Aamir Khan.”
The actor said everyone has the freedom to express their views, and it was up to the audience whether they wanted to watch a film or not.
On India completing 75 years of independence, he said, “Patriotism should reflect not just in the words, but also through action. Targeted killings were taking place in Kashmir for a long time, but incidents have reduced after the abrogation of Article 370. If someone has strong spirit, and the right intention, nothing is impossible.”
“My country is eight years older than me, and we grew up together. The spirit of patriotism was imbibed in me since childhood,” he said.
Asked whether he planned to enter the political arena, he said, “I like acting and do not feel like entering politics at the moment. I speak about the country, but people associate it to politics.”
Kher also took a walk down memory lane, and shared anecdotes from the film industry. Kher, who has appeared in over 500 films, said, “It was in my home town Shimla that I first dreamt of making it big in films. The town taught me to dream big, and I have realised some of my dreams.
-
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
-
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
-
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
-
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
-
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics