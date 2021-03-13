Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20
Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will hold an open meet for stakeholders regarding the varsity’s governance reforms on March 20
The teachers’ body, a key stakeholder in the governance reforms exercise underway at the varsity, will hold the meeting to offer a public platform to all those associated with the university and its governing structure. PUTA has already written to the varsity administration, requesting them to provide a venue on the campus for the event.

The meeting will be held in the open if a venue is not provided.

A high-level committee of experts, constituted by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, had earlier decided to seek inputs from all stakeholders of the university for governance reforms.

On Friday, PUTA had written to the chancellor criticising the working of the committee. The body said the panel seemed to be in a great hurry to demolish the democratic and people-centric governance structure of PU in the name of governance reforms.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “The issue at hand is extremely crucial for all stakeholders of PU, which cannot be decided in haste and in absence of any open debate and discussion.”

“The decades-old system of democratic participation cannot be dispensed in one stroke, without an objective analysis of what has actually gone wrong,” he said.

