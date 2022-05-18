Government doctors with private practice to face action: Mohali civil surgeon

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Tuesday warned all doctors posted in the district’s government health centres of strict departmental action if they are found having private practice.

Addressing doctors at the civil hospital, the civil surgeon said, “Government doctors in the district have to do either government jobs or private practice. There is no doubt that the government doctors are providing health care services with utmost diligence and dedication, but it does not justify private practice by them.”

Government doctors also doing private practice will not be able to devote much time and energy to their government work, she added.