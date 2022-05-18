Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Chandigarh News / Government doctors with private practice to face action: Mohali civil surgeon
Government doctors with private practice to face action: Mohali civil surgeon

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said government doctors also doing private practice will not be able to devote much time and energy to their government work
Mohali civil surgeon warned government doctors against running a private practice. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 18, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Tuesday warned all doctors posted in the district’s government health centres of strict departmental action if they are found having private practice.

Addressing doctors at the civil hospital, the civil surgeon said, “Government doctors in the district have to do either government jobs or private practice. There is no doubt that the government doctors are providing health care services with utmost diligence and dedication, but it does not justify private practice by them.”

Government doctors also doing private practice will not be able to devote much time and energy to their government work, she added.

