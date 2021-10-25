Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government does not believe in buying peace in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha
chandigarh news

Government does not believe in buying peace in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha made these remarks at a public rally with Union home minister Amit Shah who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019;
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 01:34 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Sunday warned those who incite people to trigger violence, saying the government does not believe in “buying peace” but is firm on ensuring peace on the ground.

Sinha made these remarks at a public rally with Union home minister Amit Shah who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019. Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. “We received 6,000 complaints and out of which 2,000 have been resolved and rest will be resolved too.” He said some people are making “unholy attempts to incite emotions among of the people of Kashmir to trigger violence”.

“I want to tell them that they should know whose government is there in Delhi and who India’s home minister is,” he said, warning the trouble-mongers, “The government does not believe in buying peace, but it believes in firm implementation of peace on the ground in J&K.” The LG said the government will defend peace and ensure the life of people in Jammu and Kashmir is safeguarded.

RELATED STORIES

“We want to assure you -- the way the Union home minister conveyed to us in the security meeting -- I want to reassure you that it is our prime duty and responsibility to safeguard the life and properties of 1.25 crore people of this UT, particularly those belonging to the minority community,” he said. The LG also mentioned the killings of 11 civilian in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP