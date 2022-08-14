Government employees protest in Shimla, seek restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Hundreds of government employees staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The NPS employees held a “pension adhikar rally” here at Chaura Maidan in Shimla and staged protest march with the Tricolours.

President of the New Pension Scheme employees’ Association Pradeep Thakur said that the employees were protesting peacefully for their pension rights.

He said thousands of employees have come from remote areas and if the government failed to restore the Old Pension Scheme, they will intensify the protest and the government will have to face the consequences in the upcoming elections.

He said that as part of the Tiranga campaign across the country, they have also taken out this rally in the form of a Tiranga Yatra as a tribute to the paramilitary forces as this demand is for them as well.

Women employees also participated in a large number in the rally.

“This rally serves two purposes. Firstly, we are demanding pension and, secondly, we are becoming a part of the Tiranga campaign,” said Pooja Sabharwal, secretary of the NPS Employees’ Association.

