Government High School, Jaspal Bangar; Accumulation of rain water led to roof collapse: Panel

A 3-member committee on Monday conducted an inspection at the site where a portion of corridor roof collapsed at Government High School in Jaspal Bangar.

Members of the advisory team conducting an inspection at the site of the roof collapse at Government High School in Jaspal Bangar. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The panel included deputy DEO (secondary) Jasvinder Singh, junior engineer Jagjit Singh, and dealing assistant from the education department Sanjeev Kumar.

“Based on our preliminary inspection of the collapsed roof, it appears that excessive rainwater accumulation led to the collapse. We have sealed 11 rooms as a safety measure and temporarily relocated classes 11 and 12 to a nearby primary school. Tomorrow, we will engage a PWD team to conduct a safety audit of the remaining buildings,” deputy DEO Jasvinder Singh said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a section of the corridor roof at Government High School in Jaspal Bangar collapsed.

The school had previously informed the department about the unsafe condition of this portion but had not received a safety audit despite applying for one.

No casualty has been reported in the incident as the students had left the school premises after the exam.

Approximately 20 staff members were in another school building. Reportedly, the headmistress had passed beneath the corridor roof mere seconds before its sudden collapse.

“Children had already left the school after their exams. The incident has been reported to the district education officer, who promptly dispatched the principal of Sangowal School to assess the situation. An advisory team will investigate further on Monday,” school head teacher Harleen Kaur said.

District education officer (DEO) Dimple Madan had formed a three-member advisory committee to conduct a safety audit of the school after the incident.

