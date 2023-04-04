Chandigarh: Respiratory services extended to GMCH’s south campus in Sector 49

The pulmonary services at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, have been extended to the hospital’s south campus in Sector 48. GMCH-32 had started the OPD services at the south campus on December 1, 2022. (HT File Photo)

Pulmonary care pertains to injuries and diseases of the respiratory or pulmonary system, which includes the lungs, trachea, diaphragm and related structures.

“Both indoor and outdoor treatment facilities for respiratory patients have been made available at the south campus,” said Dr Varinder Saini, department head of TBRD.

He added that all services and charges were on par with the hospital in Sector 32. The residents of Sector 48, surrounding areas and Mohali can avail of the facilities and avoid the rush in Sector 32 hospital.

According to Dr Saini, the OPD services for respiratory patients were presently available on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

“A 30-bed inpatient ward is also functional. Specialised services like PFT, mantoux, bronchoscopy and X-Ray are available on the south campus,” he added.

Additionally, the department of dermatology, radiation oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine and psychiatry are also running their follow-up OPDs from the south campus.

Councillor Rajinder Kumar Sharma said, “The establishment of this hospital in the southern part of the city was much needed, especially for the elderly population residing in the nearby areas. This has proved beneficial for them as they no longer have to stand in long queues at GMCH-32 for treatment.”