Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government of India pumping huge investment into diary, animal husbandry sectors: GADVASU V-C
chandigarh news

Government of India pumping huge investment into diary, animal husbandry sectors: GADVASU V-C

GADVASU V-C said that last year, ₹15,000 crore was approved by the Union cabinet as animal husbandry infra development fund
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:14 AM IST
One of the departments at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has been bifurcated into the department of fisheries and the department of animal husbandry and dairying. (HT file)

One of the departments at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has been bifurcated into the department of fisheries and the department of animal husbandry and dairying.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Inderjeet Singh said on Wednesday that the Government of India was pumping huge investment into the sectors of dairy, animal husbandry and fisheries.

Last year, 15,000 crore was approved by the Union cabinet as Animal Husbandry Infra Development Fund. This would create 35 lakh more employment opportunities, the V-C said.

He informed that being the number one veterinary university of India according to ICAR ranking, GADVASU catered to a large number of students, who could then serve in different pockets of government or private organisations or even opt for profitable private practice/entrepreneurship.

There was tremendous scope for a veterinarian to serve abroad as well, he said, adding that the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) was a requirement for licensure to practise veterinary medicine in all licensing jurisdictions in the US and Canada.

RELATED STORIES

The V-C added that GADVASU imparts one-month training for students wishing to take NAVLE and the varsity was also in talks for a tie-up with a US-based multi-location veterinary hospital firm who will train/help graduates clear NAVLE and provide visa and employment support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: 30 years on, 8 fugitives among 44 drug peddlers booked again

Ludhiana: Doctors throw light on importance of physiotherapy

PU plans to reopen campus in phased manner from next week

Chandigarh: CHB panel to study options for need-based changes
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP