926 government education providers regularised in Ludhiana district

: After a wait of almost two decades, 926 education providers working in different government schools in Ludhiana were on Friday regularised by the Punjab government.

These include associate teachers, inclusive educators (IEs), and special inclusive teachers (ETT, NTT & BEd). The decision also covers IE volunteers and other categories who have completed 10 years of service.

Prior to this, these educators were receiving monthly salaries ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. After regularisation, they will get around ₹18,000 per month. They will now also be entitled to various benefits such as paid sick leaves, maternity leaves, casual leaves, and more.

“The wait for 926 teachers in Ludhiana district under specified categories, who have completed up to 10 years of service, has finally come to an end. These include 356 education providers, 75 inclusive educators (IEs), and 495 EGS/AIE/STR teachers,” said Baldev Singh, DEO (elementary).

He said, “The regularisation process was conducted under specific guidelines, ensuring fairness and transparency. The teachers are set to receive a substantial increase in their monthly salaries, along with benefits such as paid sick leaves, maternity leaves, and casual leaves, which were previously unavailable to them.”

To mark this occasion, a state-level program was virtually organised, with live interactions, addressed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains. The programme involved around 15 selected schools in the district, including Government Senior Secondary Smart School Dehlon, Maloud Girls, Rajgarh, Jagraon, Ghunghrali, Miller Ganj, Dakha, PAU, Basti Jodhewal, Lakho Gaddowal, Chhapar, Raikot, Samrala, Savaddi Kalan Boys, and Noorpura.

Over 20 teachers gathered at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, expressed joy and relief at the end of their struggle.

Jyoti Bala, a 43-year-old teacher from Jawahar Nagar Government Senior Secondary Boys School, said, “I started my journey as a volunteer teacher in 2005, earning a modest salary of ₹1,000 per month, which later increased to ₹2000. Until 2014, I continued working for ₹ 2000 per month, until a much-needed salary hike brought it up to ₹5,000. After numerous protests, our voices have finally reached higher authorities, and we are delighted to receive a decent pay that will support our families, acknowledging the dedication we put into our work at schools.”

As per the circular released by the education department, the regularisation process comes with specific terms and conditions that must be adhered. The educators will be appointed to the special cadre, and separate service rules will be notified for the cadre, determining their seniority. No benefits will be granted for previous temporary or contract services rendered.

The teachers will be eligible for a 5% annual increment in their salaries, subject to the finance department’s approval. They will be required to provide services in any school or office within the state. However, no TA/DA will be provided for attending their place of appointment, and pursuing higher education will require prior approval.

