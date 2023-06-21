Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: Allotment list to be displayed on June 27

After the final day of redressal of grievances of government school pass-outs, who are seeking admission in Class 11 in government schools, the final allotment list will be displayed by the UT education department on June 27.

The date of the allotment list was earlier delayed in view of the non-declaration of results of the National Institute of Open Schooling. (HT File)

The date was earlier delayed in view of the non-declaration of results of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). At first, the allotment list will only be displayed for government school pass-outs and later, for those seeking admission under the general category to provide a fair opportunity to all students.

As many as 13,875 seats are being offered in the 2023-24 academic session. For the first time, of the total, 85% seats have been reserved for students who cleared Class 10 from a Chandigarh-based government school, while 15% seats are open to private school students under the general pool.

Classes are set to commence from July 1. The department has received as many as 18,000 applications for a total of 13,875 seats.

