Government schoolteacher brandishes gun at mall visitor after scuffle over parking

A government schoolteacher and a law student came to blows over parking at the Nexus Elante Mall, during which the former brandished a gun and sped away.

Police have arrested the accused Joginder Singh Kundu, 39, of Sector-29, Panchkula, who is a teacher in Government Primary School, Moginand village of the district and impounded his licenced weapon and car.

Cops also apprehended Anmol Deep Singh, 22, a law student at Panjab University.

Police said around 3.56pm, a wireless message was received from the control room that the driver of a Kia car, bearing a Haryana registration number, has sped away after a brandishing pistol in the basement parking of the mall.

In his statement to police, Anmol said he was helping his friend navigate the basement parking when Kundu parked his vehicle in their slot after wrongly overtaking his friends’ vehicle. When they asked him to reverse, he parked the vehicle and walked off. When they objected to it, Kundu opened attack on Anmol and a scuffle ensued.

It was then that Kundu allegedly took out his licenced pistol and hit Anmol Deep Singh on the head with it.

During verification, police found that Kundu was carrying his licenced pistol. The arms license is valid till August 5, 2025. It was issued by Gohana sub divisional magistrate (SDM) for use in Haryana state only.

Police had apprehended both Anmol and Kundu and medically examined them. The injuries of both were found of simple nature.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 188 (order is promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act have been registered against Kundu while Anmol was taken into preventive custody under Sections of 107 and 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Anmol has been granted bail by the SDM while Kundu was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

