Government should pay 4 lakh each to kin of Covid victims: GA Mir

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), on Saturday sought compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of Covid-19 victims in the UT.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “On the directives and suggestions of Rahul Gandhi, states which have Congress governments and coalition governments with Congress have offered to contribute ₹1 lakh per person out of the fixed ₹4 lakh per person to the compensation amount.”

The JKPCC chief urged the government to pay compensation to the families of every person, who died of Covid, including those who passed away in hospitals or at their homes, or on way to hospitals, or those who passed away waiting for medical assistance which they did not receive.

Mir also said JKPCC will take up the issue with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha via a memorandum and appeal to the J&K administration to identify the number of Covid deaths that occurred in the UT.

He said the government acted with utter negligence and incompetence; and even after the end of first wave of the virus, the government was not prepared to cope with the second wave of the pandemic.