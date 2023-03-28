Government suppressing voice of opposition: Rakesh Tikait on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the Union government of suppressing the voice of the opposition and urged opposition parties to get united like the Kisan Morcha.

“Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is just the beginning. Any political leader speaking against the government will be sent to jail or they have to join the ruling party,” he said during his visit to Karnal on Tuesday.

On supporting Rahul, he said, “We are with those who are being victimised in the country”.

He said that all parties should form a joint political front like the Kisan Morcha and start a movement. Tikait also took a jibe at the Union government over the issue of absconding Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh saying that it’s a failure of the government that he was not arrested.

Earlier, Tikait also visited several villages of Karnal and Kaithal districts to assess damage to the crops due to the recent rains and hailstorm.

He demanded a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for all farmers whose crops have been damaged.

The untimely rain has severely affected the wheat and mustard crops and there is also a huge loss to vegetables like tomato. “The flattened crop will cause yield loss as the quality and growth of the grain will be affected due to lodging. Even due to lodging, the cost of harvesting will also be increased,” he said, demanding the government to conduct a ground-level verification and immediate relief of ₹25,000 per acre should be provided to aggrieved farmers.