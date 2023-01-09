Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government to launch M-Gram seva app across Punjab

Government to launch M-Gram seva app across Punjab

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 02:17 AM IST

Punjab government is planning to launch the M-Gram seva app across the state. This was stated by the water supply and sanitation minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday. Jimpa said the mobile app was launched in December 2021 to digitise revenue and expenditure details at the gram panchayat level.

Water supply and sanitation minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the Punjab government is planning to launch the M-Gram seva app across the state. (HT File Photo)
Water supply and sanitation minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the Punjab government is planning to launch the M-Gram seva app across the state. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government is planning to launch the M-Gram seva app across the state. This was stated by the water supply and sanitation minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday.

The impact of M-Gram seva pilot project in Anandpur Sahib has been truly transformative, improving the lives of citizens and making a positive difference in the community.

Jimpa said the mobile app was launched in December 2021 to digitise revenue and expenditure details at the gram panchayat level.

The pilot project covered 73 gram panchayat water supply committee (GPWSCs) schemes and 85 villages in the Anandpur Sahib division. This app is available on android and iOS platforms, features multiple language options, easy digital bookkeeping, online and cash payment options, SMS alerts, and a system for rating the quality of water services.

He added that the implementation of the M-Gram seva app has led to several improvements in the revenue collection and monitoring system.

Before the app’s implementation, only 20 out of 73 GPWSCs were maintaining their records manually, but now all records are maintained digitally on the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out