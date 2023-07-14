Union home minister Amit Shah assures Himachal government of more help

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gave a detailed report to Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the damages caused by the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh and about the relief and rescue operations being carried out.

Employees of the PWD department engaged in repair work on Manali-Chandigarh highway on Thursday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

In a telephonic conversation with the Union home minister, the governor apprised him about flood affected areas in different parts of the state, roads damaged by landslides and the evacuation of the stranded individuals.

The union minister assured that the Central government is providing all possible help to Himachal Pradesh and this help would continue in the future as well.

He said people of the country were with the people of the state in this calamity. He said at this time, the affected people need to be looked after and added that the rescue operations were being ensured with the help of helicopters of Indian Air Force, the state government, the state and National Disaster Response Force, besides local administration.

