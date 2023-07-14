Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union home minister Amit Shah assures Himachal government of more help

Union home minister Amit Shah assures Himachal government of more help

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 14, 2023 12:20 AM IST

In a telephonic conversation with the Union home minister, the governor apprised him about flood affected areas in different parts of the state, roads damaged by landslides and the evacuation of the stranded individuals

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gave a detailed report to Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the damages caused by the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh and about the relief and rescue operations being carried out.

Employees of the PWD department engaged in repair work on Manali-Chandigarh highway on Thursday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
Employees of the PWD department engaged in repair work on Manali-Chandigarh highway on Thursday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

In a telephonic conversation with the Union home minister, the governor apprised him about flood affected areas in different parts of the state, roads damaged by landslides and the evacuation of the stranded individuals.

The union minister assured that the Central government is providing all possible help to Himachal Pradesh and this help would continue in the future as well.

He said people of the country were with the people of the state in this calamity. He said at this time, the affected people need to be looked after and added that the rescue operations were being ensured with the help of helicopters of Indian Air Force, the state government, the state and National Disaster Response Force, besides local administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out