Govt committed to punishing perpetrators of sacrilege incidents: Bhagwant Mann

A day after the Special Investigation Team probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing, submitted a chargesheet, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann claimed to have fulfilled one of the major poll promises.

Mann was addressing a public rally after formally laying the foundation stone of first of its kind project to ensure cleaning, storage and supply of water at Balluana in Fazilka. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government is committed to punishing the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents in the state. Justice in these cases is not far away as the challan has already been presented in the court to ensure severest of severe action against the culprits. Day is not far away when the culprits of this heinous crime will be seen behind the bars,” said Mann, while addressing a public rally after formally laying the foundation stone of first of its kind project to ensure cleaning, storage and supply of water at a cost ₹ 578.28 crore at Balluana in Fazilka.

Taking a dig at Congress and Akali leadership, Mann said that they had “ruined” Punjab for their vested interests. He said that former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has destroyed Akali Dal for benefitting his son. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said during his stint as CM, Captain Amarinder Singh never visited these areas even once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ground water of this area has great extent of TDS and other elements, which is the main cause of fatal diseases like Hepatitis C, cancer, skin diseases and others. Particularly the Balluana constituency was facing acute shortage of drinking water thereby the state government has decided to set up the project in this area which will provide potable water to 122 villages and 15 Dhanian (Hamlets) of Abohar, Khuhian Sarvar, Arniwala and Fazilka covering population of 4,75,144 in 79,190 households,” he said. “This project is purely based on a canal water system which will draw water from gang canal with a capacity of 68 MLD and the project will be completed in a record time of just 30 months. He said that people will be immensely benefited by it as around 750-kilometre pipeline will be laid and 21 water supply schemes will set up to provide drinking water to every household by Larsen and Toubro,” he stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“S&S Tank, clariflocculator, filter house, pump house and clear water tank will be established at the project site for cleaning and storage of water and other purposes. He said that this is first of its kind project in the country aimed at ensuring the well being of the residents,” he claimed.

“From April 1 canal water will be available for cotton crop cultivation to the farmers. Police will be deputed to check the stealing of canal water so as to ensure that everyone gets water as their own term,” said Mann. “We have decided to provide old age pension, Atta-Dal and other 40 services at the doorsteps of the people,” added CM.

“The DCs and SSPs are instructed to maximise their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with the people by going to villages,” said CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}