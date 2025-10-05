Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday conducted raids at a bungalow of a retired government official in Muthi area to probe alleged financial irregularities in an ongoing investigation of a case and registered a case of disproportionate assets against him, an official said ACB officials examined property papers, bank details, and other important records from the premises along with verifying details of movable and immovable assets accumulated during Singh’s service period and after retirement. (File)

A team of ACB Jammu, led by Dy SP Rakesh Sharma arrived at the residence of Sumair Singh, a retired head draftsman in the roads and buildings (R&B) department, from Akhnoor. Case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered, said the officials.

“The raid was part of an ongoing investigation. Important documents and property records were scrutinised,” an ACB officer said.

