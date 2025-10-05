Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

    A team of ACB Jammu, led by Dy SP Rakesh Sharma arrived at the residence of Sumair Singh, a retired head draftsman in the roads and buildings (R&B) department, from Akhnoor

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 6:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday conducted raids at a bungalow of a retired government official in Muthi area to probe alleged financial irregularities in an ongoing investigation of a case and registered a case of disproportionate assets against him, an official said

    ACB officials examined property papers, bank details, and other important records from the premises along with verifying details of movable and immovable assets accumulated during Singh’s service period and after retirement. (File)
    ACB officials examined property papers, bank details, and other important records from the premises along with verifying details of movable and immovable assets accumulated during Singh’s service period and after retirement. (File)

    A team of ACB Jammu, led by Dy SP Rakesh Sharma arrived at the residence of Sumair Singh, a retired head draftsman in the roads and buildings (R&B) department, from Akhnoor. Case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered, said the officials.

    “The raid was part of an ongoing investigation. Important documents and property records were scrutinised,” an ACB officer said.

    ACB officials examined property papers, bank details, and other important records from the premises along with verifying details of movable and immovable assets accumulated during Singh’s service period and after retirement.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Govt Official Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case In Jammu
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes