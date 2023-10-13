Govt property in Goa ‘leased on cheaper rates’: VB seeks Punjab govt’s nod to probe former CM Charanjit Channi

Legal troubles are set to mount for former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, with the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau seeking a sanction from the state government to begin a formal probe against Channi in a complaint alleging that a government property was leased on much cheaper rates during his tenure.

The beleaguered Congress leader is already facing a vigilance probe into allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Channi had earlier been summoned and grilled by the bureau in the matter.

In the current case, the VB has sought permission to start probe against Channi under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The vigilance is conducting a probe into anomalies in leasing of a Punjab tourism department’s property in Goa during the Congress regime. It is learnt that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had got a preliminary inquiry conducted from an IAS officer in the matter in May and asked the VB to step in.

Three companies of the tourism department — Gulmohar Resorts, Satkar Holidays and the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation had stake in the property. After inviting bids from private parties, the property was leased by the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board to a bidder.

“Any further action in the complaint would be taken after we get the go-ahead from the state government,” said a VB official, pleading anonymity.

Channi has been summoned to join the investigation thrice in the DA complaint against him. A lookout circular was issued against the former CM in March this year by the VB. Channi, who was recently included in the Congress Working Committee — the highest decision making body of the Congress — has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and had described the vigilance probe as political vendetta.

He has accused the CM Mann of making desperate attempts to finish the political career of his opponents.

