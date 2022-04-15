Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Hooda said Ambedkar became the voice of the poor and the backward classes and worked to eliminate evils of the Indian society through the Constitution.

“I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added.

Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak later in the evening, Hooda opposed exclusion of wrestling, shooting and archery from the Commonwealth Games.

“We have demanded a bonus of ₹500 on MSP to the wheat farmers. The government should not only look at the MSP but also at the farmers’ cost and damage caused by untimely rains. Wheat prices are high in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The price of wheat has reached around ₹3,500 per quintal in the international market.

Farmers in country and Haryana should also get the benefit of this. The situation will not last forever and hence, the government should make a law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers,” the leader of Opposition added.

He said the state is not getting its due because Haryana does not have a member in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). “Despite repeated demands, the government is not paying attention to this,” he added.

On the power crisis, Hooda said Haryana never faced a power crisis during his tenure. “During our tenure, four new power plants and one nuclear power plant were installed in state. Today, generation capacity of Haryana is so high that it can give electricity to other states, but the government is producing way below the installed capacity of the power plant and this has pushed the state into acute power shortage,” Hooda added.