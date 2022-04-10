Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt teacher booked for raping class 12 student in Ludhiana

The victim posted a letter to the commissioner of police narrating the incident following which a probe was ordered
Published on Apr 10, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Police have booked a government school teacher for allegedly raping a class 12 student, a resident of Ludhiana, for months.

The victim posted a letter to the commissioner of police narrating the incident following which a probe was ordered. A case under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar. The accused is a contractual employee in the state education department.

In her complaint to the commissioner of police, the 17-year-old victim, a resident of Miller Ganj, said she had completed her class 12 from a government school near Dholewal, where the accused is a teacher. The accused befriended her and started chatting with her on WhatsApp. She alleged that the accused raped on numerous occasions since May last year.

SHO of division number 6 police station Rohit Sharma said the girl had posted a complaint on March 2. An inquiry was marked after which a case has been registered. In her statement, the victim said that on May 2, 2021, the accused took her to a house and raped her for the first time. Since then, the teacher raped her several times by taking her to hotels too. Out of fear, she could not tell her parents and decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

Police have launched a hunt to arrest the accused, the SHO said.

