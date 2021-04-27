Govt teachers, principals in Moga tasked with 24-hours surveillance of Covid patients

Besides door-to-door visits to boost enrolment of students in schools, government principals and schoolteachers have now been tasked with surveilling Covid patients during their prescribed home isolation period.

Moga deputy commissioner Harish Nayer on Monday assigned the duty of surveillance of patients isolated at homes in villages and wards. As per the order, the administration has formed a cluster of 10 villages under the supervision of a principal and deployed a teacher per village for surveillance of home isolated patients. As of now, there are 900 patients in home isolation in the district.

The teachers and officials of education departments have, meanwhile, objected to the move, saying that they already are performing multiple duties that include enrolment drive, distribution of books and office work.

Rakesh Makkar, deputy DEO, secondary education, said, “The education secretary, Karishan Kumar, had also issued orders to all deputy commissioners to refrain from assigning non-educational tasks to teachers. The enrolment drive is also going on and now, they have to supervise all home-isolated patients. The teachers are complaining to us.”

A science teacher, said, “We have to remain present at schools from 8am to 2pm. How will we keep eyes on patients at their homes during this time? Apart from this, we are distributing books to students or their parents at schools and also visiting every house to enhance students’ admissions.”

Vikrem Dev Singh, state president of Democratic Teachers’ Front, said, “The administration should avoid assigning non-educational tasks to teachers. It affects the quality of education at government schools. Besides, it will hamper ongoing drive of student enrolment.”

However, DC Nayer said, “The administration is receiving information about violations by patients at home. We have taken serious note of this and formed teams of teachers. They will regularly keep vigil on these patients and inform the police whenever they find any violation.”

He added, “The situation is getting worse. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to contribute to win this war against Covid-19.”