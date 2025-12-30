Govt to summon ex-SGPC officials in probe into missing saroops, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government will summon office-bearers and staff members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) who were in service at the time when 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib went missing, as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Mann’s remarks came a day after five Sikh clergy asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to refrain from what they termed interference in the internal affairs of the Sikh community, warning of action under “Panthic” traditions.

On December 7, Amritsar police registered an FIR against 16 persons, including a former SGPC chief secretary, in connection with the disappearance of the saroops in 2020. On December 22, the state government constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by AIG (vigilance), Mohali, Jagatpreet Singh, to probe the matter.

The SGPC has termed the registration of the FIR a direct challenge to the authority of the Akal Takht and an unwarranted interference in its administrative functioning.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister accused the SGPC and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of invoking the Akal Takht and the “Panth” to shield influential persons allegedly involved in the case. He described the lack of action over the missing saroops as a “moral failure” that has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Referring to resolutions passed by the SGPC in 2020, Mann said the apex gurdwara body had sought registration of a criminal case against former SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh, terminated the services of SS Kohli & Associates, a chartered accountant firm, and approved recovery of 75% of payments made to it. However, no action was taken thereafter, he said.

Mann said ‘Panthic’ organisations and the ‘Sant Samaj’ had long been demanding action in the matter and had approached the state government. “As a moral responsibility, the government has registered an FIR and constituted an SIT to ensure a fair probe,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of interference in religious affairs, the chief minister said the state government was acting on the SGPC’s own resolutions. He also pointed out that elections to the SGPC had not been held for the past 14 years.

The chief minister said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring recovery of the missing saroops and to bringing those responsible to justice, asserting that the issue would not be allowed to be given a religious colour to derail the investigation.

“The SGPC and its president are mere puppets in the hands of the Akali leadership who are using it for their own vested interests. They are afraid of the SIT as the SGPC and their masters know that a fair and thorough probe will expose their ugly face,” the CM added.