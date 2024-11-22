Govt will develop farmers of tribal areas: Himachal Agri minister

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar said that the government will develop farmers in tribal areas while saving ecology and the environment. Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar also laid the foundation stone of a vegetable market to be built in Karga on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking during a Kisan Mela organised by agriculture and ATMA Project Lahaul Spiti in Keylong. He said, “The construction of Rohtang tunnel in Lahaul has brought about a change in the ecosystem. Snowfall has started decreasing. Now a large number of vehicles and tourists are coming here. It has become necessary to control them to save Lahaul.”

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of a cold storage to be built at Dalang in Lahaul Spiti at a cost of ₹1 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of a vegetable market to be built in Karga. ₹1.21 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase for this vegetable market. He said that ₹2.50 crore will be given for the vegetable market in the second phase.

Applauding the farmers of Lahaul for doing more natural farming than other areas, the minister said, “With this, they have created a distinct identity in the entire country. The state government is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture. A separate price is being fixed for the products prepared by organic fertilisers,” he said. The price of wheat has been fixed at ₹40 and maize at ₹30 per kg. He said that to promote natural farming, separate space will be provided for the sale of vegetables grown through natural farming in the state’s mandis.

MLA Anuradha Rana said that the farmers here will benefit from the construction of cold storage and vegetable markets.