Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Graft case: CBI seizes 6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow
chandigarh news

Graft case: CBI seizes 6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow

CBI sleuths conducted searches at the official’s properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around ₹6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents
The accused debt recovery official was presented before a CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday and sent to judicial custody. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a debt recovery officer, for accepting a bribe of 70,000, its sleuths conducted searches at his properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around 6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents.

On Thursday, Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a Kaithal resident at the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT-I) in Sector 17.

He was presented before a CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

In his complaint, the Kaithal resident had told the CBI that he had bought some machines through an auction and made the complete payment within the stipulated time. However, all machines were not delivered. Therefore, he approached DRT-I, requesting that either the remaining machines be delivered to him or the payment be refunded.

However, recovery officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari demanded a bribe of 2 lakh to help him with the matter. On repeated requests by the complainant, he settled for 70,000.

RELATED STORIES

The complainant then approached the CBI, who laid a trap and caught Tiwari red-handed from his office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP