Grant of affiliation: Panjab University directs two Chandigarh colleges to appoint principals, teachers

Panjab University (PU) has told some of its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh to appoint principals and teachers after the vacancies were pointed out by its inspection committee for temporary extension of affiliation for 2022-23 session.

Two colleges – Government College of Arts, Sector 10, and Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23 – have been asked to appoint principals on regular basis.

Government College of Art has sought affiliation for Master of Fine Arts (MFA) first and second year (40 seats each) and an advance diploma in Fine Arts for Divyang (4 seats).

“The college is required to appoint principal on regular basis within 3-6 months and in the meantime any senior-most faculty member, who is eligible, may be given the charge of officiating principal with immediate effect,” a communication issued by PU to the college states.

The college has also been asked to fill the sanctioned positions immediately as many faculty members were working on contract basis. The need for upgrade and maintenance of classrooms, auditorium and exhibition hall has also been outlined.

A faculty member of the college, not wishing to be named, said the absence of a regular principal had been severely impacting the functioning of the college.

Besides appointing a regular principal, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, has also been asked to appoint four assistant professors with specialisation in yoga education, three assistant professors with specialisation in pedagogy of language (English/Hindi/Punjabi) and a librarian on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, PU has also asked Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19, and Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, to appoint faculty members.

Director higher education (DHE), Chandigarh, Amandeep Singh Bhatti, was not available for comments.

