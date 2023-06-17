Grant stopped after health centres in Punjab turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Union Minister

Union minister for health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Government of India stopped Ayushman Bharat funds for the health and wellness centres in Punjab as the Bhagwant Mann-led government converted these centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics , essentially stopping the Central scheme.

Mandaviya was addressing a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party at Longowal in Punjab. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Centre contributes 60% of the total expenditure for manpower, infrastructure, free medicines at health and wellness centres. Now, the Punjab government has converted these clinics into AACs under its own scheme, so we cannot release funds as the scheme is not implemented in Punjab,” Mandaviya said.

He was addressing a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party at Longowal to mark the party’s nationwide celebrations on the completion of nine-years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, senior leaders Arvind Khanna and Damaan Thind Bajwa were also present.