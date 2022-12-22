Gratitude in focus as Mandira Bedi attends FICCI event in Ludhiana

Actress, fashion designer and TV presenter Mandira Bedi interacted with women entrepreneurs in Ludhiana on Wednesday at an event organised by Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization (FICCIFLO ). She spoke her heart out regarding positivity and gratitude. Having gained recognition starting from the 90s Doordarshan drama ‘Shanti’ to hosting ICC Cricket World cups in 2003 and 2007, Bedi said heaven and hell are in your head and one can choose to be happy. “Not everyone has to like you, but what is important is to be your true self and that is what really matters,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other news in brief:

Ludhiana Police found the body of a 32-year-old man in the Sidhwan canal on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ramanjit Singh, a resident of Barota. He had been missing for the last six days. Assistant sub-inspector Gurmej Lal, investigating officer, said Ramanjit worked at a petrol pump and his family members had filed a missing complaint with the Basant Park police on December 17. “His body was recovered near the south city grid”, he added. The ASI said the police have initiated the investigation based on the statements of the deceased’s family members.

Fake call centre racket: Police identify accused’s bank accounts, assets

Ludhiana Police have identified immovable, moveable assets worth crores and bank accounts containing several lakhs belonging to the mastermind of the international fake call centre busted by Ludhiana police Police had arrested 13 men, including the racket’s kingpin Ankush Bassi of Sector 32, Chandigarh road on December 18. The fake call centre was being operated from RK road near Cheema Chowk. Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said during the interrogation of the main accused Ankush Bassi, immovable properties including a multistory house in Sector 32, Chandigarh road, worth ₹1.21 crore, a house of ₹50 lakh at Isher Nagar among others were uncovered. “Besides, Mahindra Thar Jeep, Hyundai Creta and cash in various bank accounts including will also be seized,” he said, adding that the Ludhiana police would share above mentioned details with Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department for a detailed probe in this case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

21-year-old held with 25kg ganja

Ludhiana

The crime branch of the Ludhiana police on Wednesday nabbed a 21-year-old drug peddler and recovered 25 kg ganja from his possession. The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar of Samastipur district, Bihar, and is currently living in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana. He collects scrap for a living. The accused was arrested during a checking near Ishar Nagar bridge on Quality Road, the police officials said. Inspector Beant Juneja of crime branch 2 said during the investigation, the accused revealed that he had secretly kept an additional 15 kg of ganja at his home in Shimlapuri. A case was registered under Sections 20,61,85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shimlapuri police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana Positive Covid-19 cases have declined to zero in the district as the last patient recovered from the disease on Monday. No new cases were reported in the past week. On December 13, single active case was reported, while two were reported on December 14. However, a drop in Covid-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases. From October to November 25 an average 200 to 1000 samples were sent for testing, while from November 25 to December 5 daily 50 to 100 samples were sent for testing. No fresh Covid case was reported on Wednesday either.