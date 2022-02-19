Green energy plant in Rewari starts producing power

The Haryana government on Friday said the country’s first green energy plant that generates electricity from stubble has been set up at Khursaidnagar village in Rewari district and the plant has become operational.

“The plant has been set up by the Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HREDA) along with a private sector company. Power generated from the stubble through this plant is being provided to Bisoha 33KV sub-station and regular supply of electricity from the sub-station to Bisoha village has started,” the government spokesperson said.

Rewari has been playing a noteworthy role in implementing the suggestions given by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding stubble management. The green energy plant has generated 48,000 units of power from 600 quintal stubble in 24 hours without pollution.

Along with generation of electricity, around 150 people are also getting direct employment in this plant of the area, the spokesperson said.

2MW power per hour supply to Bisoha village

This is the first pollution-free plant to be recognised by the Panchkula Renewal Energy Development Agency. It has five engines of 400KW capacity from which the process of generating electricity from stubble without pollution has been started.

Two MW power per hour is being provided to 33KV sub-station Bisoha of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and payment for the generated power distribution process is being done as per rules of the government.

The spokesperson said this plant is working on biomass gas method instead of boiler, thus, there is no possibility of polluting the environment. Electricity is being produced only from the gas produced from five stubble-powered engines, the spokesperson added.