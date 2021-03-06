Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

The sale of plastic bottled beverages, including soft drinks and juices, is likely to be banned within Abohar city limits from March 13 as manufacturers have failed to adhere to the green rule of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) provision notified by the local body.

As per Plastic Waste Management Rules (PWMR), 2016, of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, plastic waste generators are liable to pay a plastic user fee to the local bodies.

Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste.

Municipal commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said on Friday that two notices were served to the manufacturers but it did no invoke a response.

“The new rule covers online retailers to liquor vends and traders, etc. Companies were asked to share data of their supplies in Abohar to enable us to assess transparent plastic user fees. It is moral jeopardy for the corporation as we impose a penalty and confiscate plastic bags used by small-time vendors, but the corporate sector cold-shouldered its responsibility to pay for safe disposal of plastic generated by them,” said a 2015-batch IAS officer, who has been tasked to improve sanitation levels of Abohar that was ranked the third dirtiest city of India in Swachh Survekshan -2020.

He said a notification was issued on Friday stating a ban on the sale of all beverages packed in pet bottles from next week. Similar action will be initiated against other sectors for not adhering to the green rule, he added.

“It is mandatory for plastic generators to pay a nominal cess for plastic waste management such as a collection of waste or operation of the disposal facility. The MC needs compensation to improve hygiene standards in the city and the EPR provision will be implemented strictly,” said Kaplish.

As per the rule, for the sale of goods in multilayer plastic packaging such as soft drinks, packaged food items with a sale price of more than ₹5, Abohar MC will charge Re 1 to dispose of their plastic waste.

Similarly, charges of ₹5 per delivery would be levied online the retailers, food aggregators and courier companies.