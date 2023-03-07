Green norms violation: Panipat DC urges pollution board to lift ban on sale deeds of private society

Nearly four months after the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) issued a closure notice against several properties of a real estate conglomerate Ansal Sushant City, Panipat, for violation of several environmental norms, the Panipat deputy commissioner has come to support of the proprietors of these societies.

Representational image of a private housing society. (HT File)

The deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan has written a letter to the chairman of the HSPCB to relax the norms of the closure notice and allow the registration and execution of conveyance deed of the proprietors who have already got the allotment letters and paid all the costs of property to Ansal Properties and Infrastructure, Sushant City Phase I and Phase II in Sector 19.

In the letter accessed by the Hindustan Times, the deputy commissioner also mentioned that the sale pertaining to the unsold property owned by these developers may not be allowed.

The DC said the letter was written after some people, who have brought the property in the project, approached him and raised concerns. “Many people have already paid their dues and are paying monthly instalments on loans as well but are suffering due to the closure notice as their conveyance deeds have been stopped,” the DC said.

The HSPCB chairman P Raghavendra Rao said that the letter will be examined.

The closure notice issued on November 10, 2022, by the office of the chairman of HSPCB to the developers of Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited, Sushant City Phase I and II of Sector 19 in Panipat said this is a building and construction project and is covered under the red-category of the consent management of the board and is polluting in nature. Directions were also issued to the district revenue officer not to register any sale deed related to any plot, flat, house, shop, or any other component of this project.

“During the visit by assistant environmental engineer Kuldeep Singh on August 1, 2022, reported that the consent to operate (CTO) of the unit expired on March 31, 2021, and the unit didn’t apply for renewal thereafter. The unit is non-applicant of the CTO under sections 21/22 of the Air Act and sections 25/26 of the Water Act. Also, the unit has not installed a sewage treatment plant as per the requirement of the condition of environment clearance”, reads the closure order issued for violations of provisions of under sections 33 A of the Water (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act.

