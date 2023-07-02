Chandigarh sees 34% jump in GST collection for June

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for June witnessed an increase of 34% in the city against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. June witnessed an increase of 34% in the city against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year in Chandigarh. (HT Files)

As per the details shared by the Union ministry of finance, the collection for June stood at ₹227.06 crore, which is ₹57.36 crore more than ₹169.7 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection of May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the gross tax collected during the corresponding period last year. It was ₹259 crore, ₹92 crore more than ₹167 crore collected during the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The GST collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of just 2% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. The collection for April was ₹255 crore, ₹6 crore more than ₹249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% jump in collections was witnessed in March with a mop-up of ₹202 crore, ₹18 crore more than ₹184 crore collected in 2022.

The collection for February had seen a marginal 5% increase at ₹188 crore, ₹10 crore higher than ₹178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022. After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year had jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021. The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at ₹218 crore, ₹54 crore more than ₹164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time in the 2022-23 fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3%. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, which was ₹5 crore lower than ₹180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than ₹158 crore collected in 2021. In September 2022, Chandigarh had seen a 35% jump in GST revenue at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than ₹152 crore generated in the previous year.

In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated ₹249 crore revenue against ₹203 crore collected during the same month the previous year. The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.