Growing stray dog menace in Chandigarh taken up at FOSWAC meeting

Issues arising out of the stray dog menace became the central point of discussion during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Sunday. FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu appealed to animal lovers in Chandigarh to come forward and adopt stray dogs to end this problem (HT File Photo)

Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said the stray dog menace was continuing unabated and dog bite cases were increasing. “Residents, specially senior citizens and children, are scared to venture out of their houses due to the havoc created by stray dogs. The municipal corporation (MC) has failed miserably in tackling the issue. The corporation always escapes its liability by quoting laws related to prevention of cruelty towards animals, even though the civic rights of human beings are at stake,” he claimed.

He appealed to animal lovers to come forward and adopt stray dogs to end this problem.

Bittu also spoke about the Dadumajra garbage dump. “This garbage dump has become a ‘milk the cow’ scheme for MC. City residents are convinced that this dump will never go because it has become a source of regular funding for the corporation,” he alleged. He also alleged that the ongoing cleanliness drives by MC were a temporary exercise and things will be back to square one after the annual cleanliness survey results are out.

Local area councillor Prem Lata, who was present in the meeting, assured the residents of taking these issues up in the MC House meetings.

Officials from UT department of environment with Dr Brij Bhushan and his team, in association with Parmod Sharma of NGO Yuvsatta, spoke on switching to electrical vehicles to cut down carbon print of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON