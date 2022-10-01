GSSSS Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana: Now, classes to run in double shifts due to lack of infrastructure

Due to the lack of required number of classrooms— 21 as against 57— in Government Senior Secondary Smart School Mundian Kalan, the classes here will run in double shifts from Saturday onwards.

Owing to lack of infrastructure, students had to sit outside on alternative days.

According to the new arrangement, the morning shift for Classes 6–10 will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift Classes 11 and 12 will run from 12:30 pm to 5:15 pm. During a visit to the school on September 16, Punjab cabinet minister of school education Harjot Singh Bains had said that double-shift system would be started and new classrooms would be constructed.

With strength of 2,552 students, over 1,100 students from Classes 11 and 12 are in arts, medical and non-medical streams. Due to shortage of classrooms, students of over 12 classes had to sit outside, according to a teacher, due to which many students had left the school.

Teachers’ posts vacant

There are around 50 teachers in school and the posts of social sciences teacher, chemistry lecturer and principal are lying vacant. Media in-charge of school Manpreet Singh said, “During his visit, the minister had assured that all the vacancies would be filled and new classes would be built on priority.”

He said students from nearby high schools prefer further education in their school as they have a better sports ground, along with other extra-curricular activities including English booster clubs. “In kabaddi and volleyball, our school team has bagged first position in district and 18 children from our school got selected in Meritorious schools,” he added.

School in-charge Gurinder Kaur Mangat said, “The school has a strength of over 2,500 students, but the infrastructure had not been developed accordingly due to which students as well as teachers were facing inconvenience.”

She said with classes beginning in double shifts much of the problem had been resolved. “We had made repeated requests in the past for the construction of new classrooms and to start classes in double shifts,” she said.