Guest column | Fresh paint, fading promises and performed progress

The recently concluded Rose Festival at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden was, as always, a spectacle of colour and choreography. Petals in full bloom. Lawns trimmed with military precision. Pathways suddenly even, freshly lined and well-lit. Parking lots appeared more organised. Street dividers gleamed with new paint. According to an assessment, nearly 400 kilometres of roads in Chandigarh require major repairs or carpeting. (Photo by Aashna Gakhar)

For one weekend, the city looked like it had remembered its manners. And then, almost as predictably, the scaffolding came down. Because in many cities, and certainly in ours, infrastructure does not always improve. It performs.

The aesthetics of urgency

There is a rhythm to civic urgency. It spikes before a VIP visit or festival. Roads that have tolerated potholes for months are resurfaced overnight. Broken pavements are patched just enough to pass inspection. Whitewashing blooms as abundantly as the roses. But this choreography sits uneasily beside reality. A recent engineering assessment estimated that nearly 400 kilometres of Chandigarh’s roads require major repairs or recarpeting, demanding hundreds of crores. Vehicle owners reportedly lose over ₹500 crore annually because of poor road surfaces. Suspension systems and tyres quietly absorb the cost of neglect.

These numbers do not trend during festival week. Fresh paint does. Maintenance is systemic. Choreography is episodic. Maintenance asks how to make a road last. Choreography asks whether it will survive Sunday. And Sunday, in civic terms, is always coming.

Infrastructure as optics

Events generate attention. Attention generates scrutiny. Scrutiny generates action. But when action is triggered by visibility rather than condition, governance becomes reactive.

Urban infrastructure is not meant to operate on event calendars. It is meant to follow lifecycle logic and long-term asset management. Road engineering standards recommend resurfacing cycles of four to six years, depending on traffic load. When those cycles are missed, deterioration accelerates.

A road ignored for eight years does not cost double to fix. It can cost three or four times as much because its base weakens and drainage failures begin to compound structural damage.

This is where cosmetic urgency becomes fiscally irrational. Emergency patchwork is costlier per square meter than planned maintenance. Funds flow toward visible corridors while inner networks degrade. The estimate of over ₹500 crore in annual vehicle damage is not merely a statistic. It is deferred maintenance turning into a hidden tax on households and small businesses. The city transfers the cost of its planning gaps onto its residents.

From event readiness to everyday dignity

The issue is not festivals. Cities need celebration. They need moments of collective joy. The Rose Festival is not the problem. The problem is measurement. Readiness is often judged by appearance: smooth approach roads, painted curbs and illuminated roundabouts. But infrastructure should be measured by condition surveys, maintenance adherence, drainage efficiency during monsoons, pedestrian safety and whether mobility systems match actual vehicle load. Chandigarh has one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, with registrations exceeding its population. Yet long-term mobility planning and parking reform rarely receive the urgency reserved for a high-profile weekend.

If administrative intensity can be mobilised in 72 hours, it can be institutionalised across 365 days. Through transparent maintenance audits. Through condition-based budgeting. Through ward-level reporting that prioritises need rather than visibility. Instead of asking how ready the city looks, ask how ready it remains.

A city designed with foresight deserves governance with the same temperament. The real VIP is the daily commuter, the elderly pedestrian, the schoolchild crossing an uneven curb, the shopkeeper dependent on reliable access.

The roses will bloom again next year. The question is whether we will continue polishing the surface, or finally invest in the structure beneath it. Because civic dignity is not seasonal. It is structural.