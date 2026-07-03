July 4 is widely known as the US Independence Day. In my memory, it is etched as the day India recaptured the strategic Tiger Hill from Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999.

General Ved Prakash Malik, the chief of army staff during the Kargil War, and Air Chief Marshal Anil Yashwant Tipnis, then chief of the air staff, with the victorious Indian Army troops after recapturing Tiger Hill in July 1999. (HT File)

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Tiger Hill is an awe-inspiring steep, majestic mountain top in Ladakh’s Dras, reaching 5,353 m. During the war, the enemy sitting on its sharp triangular top could observe the crucial Srinagar-Kargil highway, 10 km away. It was a major thorn for India and the media projected it as a national challenge.

During my visit to the front on June 28, 1999, I was told by Major General Mohinder Puri, General Officer Commanding of the 8th Mountain Division, that Tiger Hill would be his next objective.

Brigadier MPS Bajwa, Commander of the 192 Mountain Brigade, assigned the mission to 18 Grenadiers and 8 Sikh. Both units were to be assisted with maximum possible artillery, engineering and other combat support.

A simultaneous multidirectional assault was planned. 41 Field Regiment provided fire support up to the last 50 metres. Bofors guns were used in direct firing role.

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{{^usCountry}} On the day of the assault, nearly 100 field and medium guns, 122-mm multi-barrel Grad rocket launchers, and mortars rained death and destruction on the enemy. The Indian Air Force targeted Tiger Hill on July 2-3, and hit the bullseye several times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the day of the assault, nearly 100 field and medium guns, 122-mm multi-barrel Grad rocket launchers, and mortars rained death and destruction on the enemy. The Indian Air Force targeted Tiger Hill on July 2-3, and hit the bullseye several times. {{/usCountry}}

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Catching the enemy unawares

At 1900 hours on July 3, 18 Grenadiers commenced their multidirectional assault under the cover of bad weather and darkness, supported by firepower of artillery and mortars.

‘A’ Company captured an intermediate position by 0130 hours on July 4. Further advance along the south-eastern spur leading to the top was stalled due to accurate fire by the enemy.

Meanwhile, Captain Sachin Nimbalkar led ‘D’ Company assault from the east. His company negotiated a steep escarpment using mountaineering equipment. After some firefighting, it succeeded in occupying the eastern portion, within 100 metres of the top.

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On another front, ‘C’ Company and Ghatak Platoon under Lieutenant Balwan Singh surprised the enemy along the more difficult northeastern spur. It obtained a toehold just 30 metres from the top.

At 0400 hours on July 4, after a carefully orchestrated artillery bombardment, both Sachin Nimbalkar and Balwan Singh with their men climbed the sheer cliff to reach the Tiger Hill peak, catching the enemy unawares. After a spell of hand-to-hand fighting, they succeeded in capturing the objective.

Withstanding the counter-attacks

When the initial surprise wore off, the enemy started gearing up to launch counter-attacks. One of the most difficult tasks in a battle is to maintain one’s hold on the ground, captured at great cost in terms of men and material.

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Throughout the next day (July 5), artillery duels continued. Casualties mounted on both sides. The Grenadiers hung on to their precarious perch with grit and determination.

8th Mountain Division realised that it would not be possible to evict the enemy from Tiger Hill completely as long as its supply lines along the western spur were intact. Mohinder Puri and MPS Bajwa then issued orders to 8 Sikh to attack and capture western spur to prevent enemy reinforcements to Tiger Hill top. The move was also intended to cut off enemy’s supply route.

The western spur of Tiger Hill extended up to 1.5 kilometres. The approach to the spur lay along a steep rock face. An ad hoc column of 8 Sikh, led by Major Ravindra Singh and Lieutenant RK Sehrawat, comprising four JCOs and 52 soldiers, climbed this rock face under poor visibility conditions.

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They were able to capture “India Gate”, a prominent rock protrusion on this spur, after a tough fight, with Subedar Nirmal Singh leading the assault platoon. He remained engaged in hand-to-hand fighting till the end and was also responsible for beating a counter-attack. Despite heavy casualties, 8 Sikh exploited its success and captured the entire western spur on July 5.

The enemy launched two counter-attacks with 40-50 personnel on July 6. But 8 Sikh fought gallantly and were able to repulse them. Naib Subedar Karnail Singh and Rifleman Satpal Singh showed exceptional courage.

In one of these counter-attacks, Captain Karnal Sher Khan of the Pakistan Army was killed. After the battle, Pakistanis requested for his body and it was handed over to them. In Pakistan, he was awarded Pakistan’s highest military gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider.They refused to accept bodies of other soldiers scattered around the battleground. These were collected and buried appropriately by India.

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An anxious night in New Delhi

Back in New Delhi, I remained anxious all through the night of July 3. At 6 am on July 4, the General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) excitedly informed me that 18 Grenadiers had captured Tiger Hill. But heavy fighting was still going on. I decided to speak directly to Mohinder Puri who asked me to wait before making any announcement. At 7.30 am, he confirmed that the enemy would not be able dislodge us from the Tiger Hill top.

I then informed Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was scheduled to address a public meeting at 10 am. Defence minister George Fernandes was flying to Amritsar. I gave him the news when he landed at the airport.

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July 4 became important for one more reason: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had begged to meet US President Bill Clinton in Washington DC that day. About 10-15 hours before their meeting, India’s national security adviser Brajesh Mishra and I made sure that the world knew about recapture of Tiger Hill and the likely outcome of the war.

The loss of Tiger Hill was a hard physical and psychological blow to Pakistan Army. In India, jubilation and relief replaced the earlier gloomy mood of the people.

vedmalik@gmail.com

(The writer was the chief of army staff during the Kargil War and is author of the book ‘Kargil: From Surprise to Victory’)