Guest Column: Opinions differ, but differences matter

Democratic governance demands collaboration, contention, and compromise between civil servants and political executives, with political consensus also playing a crucial role. Divergent opinions, while initially perceived as obstacles, are, in fact, the cornerstone of effective governance in a democratic federal system. Recognising the intrinsic value of disagreement in this symbiotic relationship is crucial for shaping policies that withstand the test of time.

Over the past seven decades, our country has witnessed shifts in government from the centre to the centre-left and then to the right. This dynamic political landscape has sparked debates on intolerance and the disregard for differing opinions. While such debates occurred in the past, the current discourse focuses more on forming religious communities and communalism. A major blow to democratic dissent, of course, occurred during the internal emergency of 1975.

The tug of war between political parties pulling the system in three directions — centre, an uncertain left, and the firm right — underscores the significance of differing opinions. However, despite this political diversity, there appears to be a surprising consensus on economic policies and the new paradigm of global economic growth.

Informed decision-making

Opinion differences are inherent among politicians and between politicians and civil servants. While distinctions among political parties often stem from ideological differences, the diversity of expertise and information brought to the table by civil servants and political executives is the natural source of varying opinions within the government. Take the formulation of environmental policies, for instance. Scientists and environmental experts, both within and outside the civil services, may provide technical insights into conservation efforts, but political executives, driven by broader public mandates, would prefer to balance these details with economic and social implications. This amalgamation of divergent expertise ensures a comprehensive approach to decision-making. This diversity enriches the policy formulation, resulting in well-informed and effective governance.

Opinion differences become more apparent when viewed through the lens of checks and balances within the democratic system. Consider the budgetary process, where civil servants meticulously examine financial details, raising concerns about feasibility and sustainability. The political executives motivated by electoral promises may advocate for increased spending even if it is sometimes unsustainable. This clash of ideas acts as a natural mechanism to prevent the concentration of power, fostering an eco-system where decisions undergo rigorous scrutiny and reducing the likelihood of biased or hasty judgments.

Differences in opinion significantly contribute to the depth of informed decision-making. The robust exchange of ideas and perspectives between civil servants and political executives leads to a thorough examination of proposals. This iterative process results in policies that are well-considered and adaptable to the dynamic nature of societal needs. The management of the Covid-19 pandemic serves as a notable example of effective resolution of opinion differences in the larger public interest.

The essence of democratic governance lies in its responsiveness to the needs of the people, and opinion differences play a crucial role in aligning policies with evolving citizen expectations. In education, civil servants with expertise in curriculum design may advocate for reforms, and the political executives, driven by public sentiment and ideology, would emphasise policies addressing immediate concerns like access to quality education. Constant dialogue ensures policies remain attuned to societal changes, incorporating diverse voices and addressing multifaceted needs. The new National Education Policy is perhaps the most recent example.

Differences in opinion significantly contribute to legitimacy and accountability and reflect transparency in the decision-making process. Decision-making based on diverse viewpoints demonstrates a commitment to democratic principles. For example, civil servants may emphasise procedural fairness in criminal justice policies, while political executives try to balance this with the public demand for swift justice. The transparent and inclusive deliberative processes enhance public trust in the government. If ignored or avoided, governments may face situations like one that emerged after the enactment of three farm laws. Had these been enacted after consultations with the stakeholders, perhaps the results would have been different.

Catalysts for innovation

Beyond policy formulation, differences in opinion serve as catalysts for innovation. Civil servants may advocate for stringent regulation to protect data privacy in pursuit of technology, while political executives prioritise policies fostering innovation for economic growth. Diverse opinions stimulate innovative thinking, leading to novel approaches to complex issues and groundbreaking policies and initiatives. The recent national law on data privacy protection is one such effort. The law has been enacted after many iterations and through consultations with stakeholders.

A crucial aspect of democratic governance is establishing and maintaining public trust. Opinion differences contribute to the requisite trust-building process by showcasing a commitment to democratic ideals. For instance, civil servants may emphasise environmental sustainability in public infrastructure projects, while political executives focus on immediate infrastructure needs. Public confidence increases when citizens witness the constructive dialogue between civil servants and political executives, understanding that decisions are not arbitrary but result from thorough consultations and discussions.

In the intricate democratic governance, the interplay of opinions between civil servants and political executives emerges as a fundamental force. Opinion differences are the lifeblood of a thriving democracy. The synthesis of diverse perspectives ensures a decision-making process that is well-informed, accountable, and adaptive to evolving societal needs. As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, it becomes increasingly evident that opinions will differ but are the essence of a robust and resilient democratic system, laying the foundation for governance that stands the test of time. These should be respected, without victimisation and ill-will toward each other.

Civil servants and politicians should appreciate contextual relevance and independent opinions, fostering an environment where differences are not persecuted but celebrated for their role in driving quality decision-making and pragmatic governance. In this era of technology-driven global growth, the imperative is to meld generalist civil servants with scientific and technological expertise, ushering in evidence-based policy decision-making for the betterment of society. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal