Guest Column| Panchayats to Parliament: New era of nari shakti

India stands at a defining moment in its democratic journey, where the commitment to women-led development is steadily translating into structural reform. This journey is witnessing a decisive shift, anchored in a clear policy vision and sustained institutional commitment. The enactment of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, widely known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, marks a historic step in this direction, signalling India’s resolve to ensure that women have a stronger and more equal voice in legislative decision-making.

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station at Balali village in Charkhi Dadri during the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. (File photo)

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This landmark reform builds upon a long trajectory of progress. The 18th Lok Sabha, constituted in June 2024, includes 74 women members, reflecting the steady expansion of women’s participation in Parliament over the decades. At the same time, it reinforces the need to accelerate this momentum so that India’s representative institutions more closely reflect the strength and aspirations of its women. At the state level, the need for such acceleration becomes even more evident. Women currently constitute, on average, about 9% of MLAs across the country. While progress has been gradual, it has not been uniform. In several states, representation continues to remain modest, and in some instances, has been limited to very few women legislators. In smaller states like Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, representation has at times been reduced to a solitary woman in Parliament.

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{{^usCountry}} Overcoming systemic barriers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overcoming systemic barriers {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is in this context that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam assumes transformative significance. By providing for one-third reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, it seeks to move India from incremental gains to a more structured and assured framework of inclusion. This disparity highlights a critical reality: In several parts of the country, women’s political representation remains far below their demographic strength. Recognising this structural imbalance, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken this historic step to reserve one-third of seats, marking a decisive shift from incremental change to transformative inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is in this context that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam assumes transformative significance. By providing for one-third reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, it seeks to move India from incremental gains to a more structured and assured framework of inclusion. This disparity highlights a critical reality: In several parts of the country, women’s political representation remains far below their demographic strength. Recognising this structural imbalance, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken this historic step to reserve one-third of seats, marking a decisive shift from incremental change to transformative inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is not merely a legislative intervention; it is a reflection of a broader governance philosophy that places women at the centre of development. Over the past decade, flagship initiatives—from financial inclusion under Jan Dhan Yojana to housing under PM Awas Yojana and the expansion of self-help groups—have strengthened women’s agency at the grassroots. Political empowerment is the natural next step in this continuum. The reasons for women’s underrepresentation are well recognised. Political participation in India has, for long, been influenced by entrenched structures where access is often mediated through legacy networks and established political lineages. This has limited the entry of first-generation women leaders, particularly those from non-political backgrounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not merely a legislative intervention; it is a reflection of a broader governance philosophy that places women at the centre of development. Over the past decade, flagship initiatives—from financial inclusion under Jan Dhan Yojana to housing under PM Awas Yojana and the expansion of self-help groups—have strengthened women’s agency at the grassroots. Political empowerment is the natural next step in this continuum. The reasons for women’s underrepresentation are well recognised. Political participation in India has, for long, been influenced by entrenched structures where access is often mediated through legacy networks and established political lineages. This has limited the entry of first-generation women leaders, particularly those from non-political backgrounds. {{/usCountry}}

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From grassroots to Parliament

As a result, candidate selection has not always reflected the true diversity and potential of women across the country, pointing to the need for a more inclusive and merit-based approach. At the same time, structural challenges such as unequal access to financial resources, disproportionate care responsibilities, and concerns around safety continue to shape women’s political participation. In states where social and institutional barriers intersect more sharply, these challenges are magnified, resulting in persistently low representation despite a substantial population of women voters and leaders at the grassroots. It is here that reservation becomes not just relevant, but necessary.

India’s own experience offers compelling evidence. The 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, which mandated reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies, have fundamentally reshaped local governance. Women representatives have demonstrated strong leadership, particularly in sectors such as water management, health, sanitation, and education. Importantly, many of these success stories have emerged from states that currently show low representation in higher legislatures. This reinforces a key point: The issue is not one of capability, but of opportunity. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam addresses this gap by institutionalising access. While its implementation is linked to the forthcoming census and delimitation exercise, its passage itself sends a powerful message—that India is committed to ensuring equitable representation across all levels of governance.

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Empowering future women leaders

At the National Commission for Women, we view this reform as both a milestone and a mandate. Our efforts are focused on building a strong pipeline of women leaders who are prepared to step into these roles. This includes leadership training, capacity building, and collaboration with state governments and civil society organisations to ensure that women are not only elected, but are empowered to lead effectively. We are also working to amplify the visibility of women’s contributions in governance and to advocate for systemic reforms that make political spaces more accessible—ranging from institutional support systems to greater inclusion within party structures.

However, a special emphasis must be placed on those states where representation remains minimal. The success of this reform will ultimately be measured not only by national averages, but by how effectively it addresses regional disparities. Every state must move towards a future where women’s representation reflects their rightful place in society. India’s democratic strength lies in its inclusivity. The passage of the women’s reservation framework is a testament to the nation’s resolve to deepen that inclusivity. The road ahead is clear. With sustained commitment, institutional support, and collective will, India can ensure that women are not just participants in democracy, but equal partners in shaping its future. chairperson-ncw@nic.in

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Vijaya Rahatkar.

The writer is chairperson of the National Commission for Women. Views expressed are personal.

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