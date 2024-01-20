Guest faculty policy put on hold: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday put on hold a policy on engaging annual period-based guest teachers and said further decisions to implement the policy will be taken after a detailed discussion. Speaking to media persons in Shimla, he said the policy was being misunderstood. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Under the policy, when a teacher goes on leave for a week or 10 days or is transferred, a guest teacher could be appointed on an hourly basis so that children can get quality education, the chief minister said.

“There is confusion among the people that these guest teachers might be recruited for a year or two. The guest teachers will not be a permanent recruitment rather they will be appointed temporarily,” he said.

“Seeing the confusion, we have decided to put this policy on hold and further decisions regarding this policy will be taken after another round of discussion,” Sukhu added.

The state cabinet on January 12 had given in-principle approval to engage annual period-based guest teachers in the departments of elementary and higher education to enhance educational standards and nurture the next generation in the state.

The decision drew flak from the opposition as well as the youngsters, who also staged protests across the state.

Later, during a visit to the Bhoranj assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 12 projects worth ₹150 crore, including the improvement of ₹45.51 crore Lagwalti Bamsan drinking water project, Samirrpur-Matlana Bhuana road constructed for ₹8.34 crore, new building of Bhoranj Hospital constructed at a cost of ₹11.49 crore and the new building of the office of the executive engineer of the PWD constructed at a cost of ₹2.06 crore in Bhoranj.

State-of-the-art cancer hospital to come up in Hamirpur: CM

Sukhu on Saturday said the first state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be established in Hamirpur to effectively deal with the ailment.

Presiding over the “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” programme at Kanjyan village under the Bhoranj assembly constituency of Hamirpur, the chief minister said the increasing cancer cases in Himachal was a matter of concern.

“The state is witnessing an increase of 2.2% of the cancer patients while the country’s average rate is 0.6%” he said.

Talking to the media later on the sidelines of the programme, Sukhu said that the results of various examinations conducted by the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) would be declared soon by the government.

With PTI inputs