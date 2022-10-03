Gujarat: BJP suspends ex-spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki after he shared ‘selfie’ with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suspended its former spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki for “anti-party activities”, hours after he shared a selfie with Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solanki, a BJP leader from Ahmedabad who served as a party spokesperson till around six months ago, has been suspended for six years with immediate effect, a statement issued by Gujarat BJP said.

Solanki on Sunday night shared a selfie with Mann on his Facebook page with the caption, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”.

“Ahmedabad district’s Kishansinh Solanki is today suspended from the party for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities by the order of state BJP chief CR Paatil,” the statement said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said Solanki had been a part of the state BJP media team and served as a spokesperson but was not holding any post as of now.

“He was a convener of the BJP media cell and appeared in TV debates on behalf of the party before he was removed from the post around six months ago,” Dave said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}