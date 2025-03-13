Gulmarg fashion show: If any law has been violated, action will be taken, says Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the hotel where controversial fashion show was held belong to his relative and if anything against law has taken place action will be taken. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Earlier leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma in assembly had said that hotel where the fashion show was organised belong to close relative of Omar and had said that J&K chief minister who is also tourism minister was aware of this show as he is frequent visitor to Gulmarg.

“I stand by what I have said in the assembly,” Omar told reporters when he was asked whether the hotel where controversial fashion show was held belonged to his relatives.

“This hotel belongs to my relative. I didn’t deny it. In Gulmarg two of my relatives have hotels. If any law has been violated then action will be taken,” he said.

The fashion show, organised on March 7 to showcase the skiwear range by designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja in the backdrop of the slopes of Gulmarg to mark the 15th anniversary of the designer label Shivan & Narresh, has snowballed into a major controversy that led to pandemonium in the House. After the controversy the organisers also apologised.

J&K CM on Monday in the assembly had said that probe has been ordered on the Gulmarg fashion show and clarified that no government officer was involved in this show which sparked massive public outlast in Kashmir.