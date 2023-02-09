Gulmarg receives fresh snow, avalanche warning for 12 J&K dists

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed widespread rains in plains and snow over higher reaches on Thursday.

J&K meteorological (MeT) department officials said moderate snowfall was reported in north Kashmir areas, including Gulmarg, Baramulla and Kupwara, besides the higher reaches of Jammu’s Banihal and Bhaderwah.

“There was widespread rainfall and snowfall. Gulmarg was reported to have received nine inches of snow since 8am,” said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said Srinagar and Ganderbal in central Kashmir received rains while Pahalgam in south Kashmir experienced light snowfall.

Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority (JKDMA), meanwhile, has issued an avalanche warning for 13 districts of the union territory.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts in next 24 hours,” it said.

It also said that avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres in Reasi, Rajouri and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas,” it added.

The MeT department had earlier reported overcast sky in J&K.

“Travel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after confirming road status from the traffic police concerned, “ Lotus had advised the commuters.

On Monday, Gulmarg had received over 13 inches of snow, while overnight rains had lashed plains across the UT.

There was moderate to heavy snowfall across Kashmir on the last day of Valley’s harshest 40-day winter period of Chillai Kalan on January 30, which had prompted suspension of flights at the Srinagar airport and train services from Banihal to Baramulla, while Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed due to shooting stones in Ramban. The services had resumed a day after.

The MeT has predicted cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall at scattered places of J&K on Friday followed by dry weather.

“Outlook for subsequent one week is of mainly dry weather,” Lotus said.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir improved owing to the precipitation and cloudy weather. Srinagar had recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, whereas Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed -2.4°C, while it was -4.2°C in Gulmarg.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near the Line of Control witnessed 2.3°C while it was -0.6°C in south Kashmir’s Kokernag and -0.4°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations -- Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal -- witnessed low temperatures of 3.7°C, 5.7°C and 2.6°C, respectively. Jammu city witnessed 9.9°C while it was 8.4°C in Kathua.

