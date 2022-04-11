Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurbani telecast row: SGPC mum on pact with PTC, to launch web channel in 10 days

It was on Friday that Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh after receiving complaints from the Sikh community had issued directions to the SGPC --- which manages affairs of the holiest Sikh shrine --- to launch its own web channel for live-streaming the kirtan.
SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, who raised the issue in the recently held budget session of the gurdwara body, said, "Until the channel's management comes out clean, the SGPC should disassociate itself from it. Going by the charges against the channel functionaries, it does not have any right to telecast gurbani."
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:16 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

With the live telecast of gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC, a channel owned by the Badals, sparking a row following an FIR against its management over sexual exploitation charges levelled by a beauty pageant contestant, the channel will continue to broadcast gurbani, for now, with the SGPC raising no objection to the same.

However, he chose to remain mum on the channel’s gurbani broadcast issue.

Following the directions, the SGPC is now gearing up to launch a web channel, it is learnt.

“The matter is under consideration. President Harjinder Singh Dhami is coming to the head office to discuss the matter on Monday. Until a satellite channel is launched, we may come up with a web channel in a week or 10 days. This channel will telecast gurbani live. PTC channel will also continue to play it, for now,” said Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to Dhami.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, who raised the issue in the recently held budget session of the gurdwara body, said, “Until the channel’s management comes out clean, the SGPC should disassociate itself from it. Going by the charges against the channel functionaries, it does not have any right to telecast gurbani.”

