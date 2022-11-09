Gurdaspur: 3 kg heroin recovered from farm at Indo-Pak border

The border security force (BSF) personnel recovered 3 kilograms of heroin from a farm situated between barbed-wire fence and the zero line near Chandu Wadala village here on Wednesday. The seizure was made at around 12.10 pm, when the BSF personnel on duty were conducting a routine search operation in the area.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Our troopers while carrying out area domination ahead of border fencing, noticed a suspicious item lying under paddy straw in the farming field inside Indian territory ahead of border fence near Chandu Wadala village in Gurdaspur district.”

The spokesperson added, “During checking, 3 packets of contraband item suspected to be narcotics (weighing 3.170 kgs) were recovered from the farming field. The vigilant troops, once again, foiled the nefarious attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband.”