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Gurdaspur: BKI terror module busted, 5 hand grenades, IED material recovered

Police and central agencies on Thursday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of two operatives. The module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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AMRITSAR: Police and central agencies on Thursday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of two operatives. The module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state, said officials.

Police and central agencies on Thursday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of two operatives. The module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the module was busted in a joint operation by the Amritsar rural police, Gurdaspur police, the Counter Intelligence Wing’s State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, and Central agencies.

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal under Ghuman Kalan police station in Gurdaspur district. Both the accused have a criminal past.

In a statement, DGP Yadav said the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, including five hand grenades, two special detonators, push-to-talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, 9V battery, improvised explosive device (IED) material (1kg high explosive packed with nails), one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism.

The recovery indicates that the module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks aimed at disturbing public peace in the state, he said.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur, officials said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurdaspur: BKI terror module busted, 5 hand grenades, IED material recovered
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurdaspur: BKI terror module busted, 5 hand grenades, IED material recovered
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