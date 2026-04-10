Gurdaspur: BKI terror module busted, 5 hand grenades, IED material recovered

AMRITSAR: Police and central agencies on Thursday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of two operatives. The module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state, said officials.

Police and central agencies on Thursday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of two operatives. The module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state

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Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the module was busted in a joint operation by the Amritsar rural police, Gurdaspur police, the Counter Intelligence Wing’s State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, and Central agencies.

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal under Ghuman Kalan police station in Gurdaspur district. Both the accused have a criminal past.

In a statement, DGP Yadav said the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, including five hand grenades, two special detonators, push-to-talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, 9V battery, improvised explosive device (IED) material (1kg high explosive packed with nails), one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism.

The recovery indicates that the module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks aimed at disturbing public peace in the state, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire conspiracy and local support networks, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire conspiracy and local support networks, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya said during a special police check at T-Point Jogowal Bedia, two men were spotted approaching on a motorcycle from the Jogowal Bedia side. On seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but the police teams managed to intercept them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya said during a special police check at T-Point Jogowal Bedia, two men were spotted approaching on a motorcycle from the Jogowal Bedia side. On seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but the police teams managed to intercept them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SSP said that the pillion rider was holding two bags covered with a cloth. On search, explosive material and devices were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that forensic and bomb disposal teams were summoned and the explosives and grenades were defused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP said that the pillion rider was holding two bags covered with a cloth. On search, explosive material and devices were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that forensic and bomb disposal teams were summoned and the explosives and grenades were defused. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur, officials said.

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