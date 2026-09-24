Gurdaspur grenade attack case accused arrested after encounter

A man wanted in connection with a hand-grenade attack in Gurdaspur was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a police party during a naka in the Mattewal area on Wednesday.

A man wanted in connection with a hand-grenade attack in Gurdaspur was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a police party during a naka in the Mattewal area on Wednesday.

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The accused, Harmanjit Singh, a resident of Boparai, sustained injuries in retaliatory firing by the police and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Amritsar rural police, Harmanjit was among two persons who allegedly hurled a hand grenade outside a shop near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. However, the grenade did not explode as its pin remained intact, police said.

He was wanted in an FIR registered at Gurdaspur city police station under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Police said that when Harmanjit was signalled to stop during the naka, he allegedly opened fire at cops. The police retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire in which he sustained injuries before being apprehended.

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{{^usCountry}} He has also been named in an FIR registered at Mattewal police station on September 2 under Sections 109, 61(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has also been named in an FIR registered at Mattewal police station on September 2 under Sections 109, 61(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Police further said Harmanjit was an accused in a case registered at Mehta police station on July 22, 2024, under Sections 304, 3(5) and 317(2) of the BNS.