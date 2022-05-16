Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol’s absence from constituency riles residents

: BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has become a rare sight in his constituency with his last visit being nearly two years ago and it is likely to get prolonged as there are no plans of the Bollywood actor to make the trip any time soon.

Ever since he was elected as an MP from the constituency, which was earlier represented by Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, Deol has been inviting criticism from rival political parties for his rare visits to the segment that comprises of two sensitive border districts— Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

He visited the segment last time in September 2020 when he met senior officials to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. He also met selected people from the general public. This visit had come six months after his previous visit. However, he avoided reaching out to the public as the anger was growing among the farmers against the three contentious farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Deol also did not come to campaign for BJP candidates and allies in the recently-held Punjab assembly elections despite he being in high demand for the campaign due to his celebrity status. In the entire Majha region, BJP could secure only one seat— Pathankot. BJP state president Ashwani Sharma was elected MLA from this seat.

Not only the people who elected him, BJP rank and file are disappointed over his prolonged absence. Though the saffron party leaders don’t speak openly, they are facing the anger from the public over his non-appearance.

Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj, a farmers’ leader from Batala, said, “This is open betrayal of the people who elected him. He is representative of the Gurdaspur people. If he avoids visiting his constituency and meeting people to redress their grievances, he should resign. What is the fault of the people? How will a representative realise the problem of the people until he does not visit them?”

Panthdeep Singh Chhina, sarpanch of Chhina village falling in the constituency, said, “I liked Deol’s working style initially as he is an apolitical man and wants development of the constituency sincerely. No doubt his local office is doing a good job in the welfare of people and providing all kinds of help. Still, if the people want him to visit the constituency, he should pay the visit.”

Parminder Gill, president of BJP Gurdaspur unit, said that being a celebrity, he remains busy but he does not let this become a hurdle to the works being done in the constituency.

“Thanks to his efforts, the decks for the long awaited Makora Pattan bridge were cleared recently. Though he is not able to visit the constituency physically, he remains in touch with the people of the constituency to resolve their issues. Still, the people hope that their MP visits them,” Gill said.

Deol’s personal secretary Pankaj Joshi, who looks after the constituency in his absence, said, “he is accomplishing his responsibilities very well. He has already allotted a lot of money to Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts each for various development works, providing various facilities and helping the people in various respects from his MPLAD fund. He got ₹ 32 crores sanctioned by Union minister Nitin Gadkari for giving a facelift to 40 kms stretch on NH154 in Pathankot and the work is in progress. He is continuously working on multiple issues concerning the segment. Actually, Mr. Deol believes in actions and not in speaking.”

