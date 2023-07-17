Gurkirat Kirpal Singh appointed Punjab home affairs secretary

The Punjab government on Monday appointed Gurkirat Kirpal Singh as new administrator secretary home affairs and justice, while transferring senior superintendents of police (SSP) of four districts.

A 2001-batch IAS officer, Gurkirat, will replace Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu who was given the charge of administrative secretary home after previous additional chief secretary home Anurag Verma was appointed as chief secretary.

Gurkirat will continue to hold charge of secretary, food and civil supplies.

In addition to this, the state government also transferred 17 IPS and PPS officers including transferring SSPs of Malerkotla, SBS Nagar, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

Deepak Hilori, staff officer to the deputy general of police (DGP) Punjab, has now been posted as new SSP Ferozepur against a vacant post.

Manjit Singh Dhesi, meanwhile, will now be SSP Fazilka, replacing Avneet Kaur Sidhu, who has been transferred as Commandant 27th Batallion PAP Jalandhar. Akhil Chaudhary was appointed SSP SBS Nagar in place of Bhagirath Meena, who has now been posted as AIG personnel. Gursharandeep Singh Grewal will take charge of SSP Malerkotla, taking over from Bhupinder Singh who has now been posted as Commandant 4th Batallion SAS Nagar.

Pardeep Kumar Yadav, Inspector general of police (IGP) Faridkot range has now been posted as IGP technical wing, whereas Gurdial Singh, deputy inspector general (DIG) special task force (STF) has now been posted as DIG intelligence, whereas Ajay Maluja, DIG STF has now been posted as DIG Faridkot range.

Among the IAS officers, Rakhi Bhandari, who is holding the charge of principal secretary parliamentary affairs will also hold the charge of tourism and cultural affairs, relieving Gurkirat Kirpal of the additional charge.

Priyank Bharti has now been posted as secretary technical education and industrial training, taking over from Seema Jain. Diparva Lakra has now been posted as secretary finance against a vacant post and managing director Punjab Infrastructure Development Board.

