Gurmeet Singh Kular is the new chairman of Ludhiana PHDCCI

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2023 01:31 AM IST

PHDCCI, established in 1905, is a proactive national apex chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation has been appointed as the chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Ludhiana zone. This will be the sixth term of Kular as zonal chairman.

PHDCCI, established in 1905, is a proactive national apex chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade, and entrepreneurship. ‘’PHDCCI is one of premier chambers in India to have been accredited with “Diamond grade” by NABET(QCI) at national and international level. PHDCCI have its international office in Bahrain for 6 GCC countries, with 1,30,000 companies as its members base, as total focus on the development of small and medium businesses

Onkar Singh Pahwa, parton in chief FICO, chairman Avon Cycles Limited, congratulated Kular and called it a matter of honour. Several other prominent industrialists and associations also wished Kular on his achievement.

